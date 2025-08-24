Hyperkin's The Competitor is an Xbox controller that looks just like the PS5 DualSense

Hyperkin's The Competitor is for PC, Xbox, and Game Pass gamers that prefer the symmetrical twin-stick orientation and feel of the PS5's DualSense.

Hyperkin has been making high-quality controllers for competitive and retro gamers for many years, with a wide range of models inspired by the look and feel of retro consoles like the Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, original Xbox, and more. The company's latest, The Competitor, is designed for PC, Xbox, and Game Pass gamers, with a look that is a little more modern and familiar.

Hyperkin's The Competitor is an Xbox controller in PS5 DualSense form.

Yes, The Competitor from Hyperkin looks like Sony's DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 console. This is for PC and Xbox gamers who prefer the symmetrical thumbstick design of the PlayStation controller; however, it does lack the advanced feature set of Sony's DualSense, like haptic feedback, a large touchpad, and wireless support. Instead of the touchpad, you've got a large Xbox button, which helps give The Competitor its weird DualSense meets Xbox look.

Still, The Competitor is packed with impressive features like Hall-Effect technology thumbsticks, metal glide rings, a high-quality segmented D-pad, and durable face buttons. As a wired controller, it's set to launch with an affordable $49.99 price tag when it debuts in October 2025.

Hyperkin's The Competitor will be available in a wide range of colors.

The Competitor has been designed as a plug-and-play controller. With its Hall-Effect technology, thumbsticks, and low-latency performance, it's being billed as a "battle-tested controller ready to dominate." It's also going to launch in a wide range of colors, including White, Black, Blue, Red, and Gold. Hyperkin notes that the Blue, Red, and Gold variants will be available in the UK, Europe, and Australia at launch, with North America initially being limited to the White and Black variants. That said, if we had to pick, we'd choose the White version as it most resembles the DualSense.