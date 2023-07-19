All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Elon Musk confirms Twitter will allow users to publish a book with this coming feature

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter developers are working on a new feature that will enable users to post long, complex articles with mixed media.

Elon Musk confirms Twitter will allow users to publish a book with this coming feature
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Twitter is preparing to release a new feature that will enable users to post long-form articles, or even if an entire book.

The in-development feature was confirmed by Twitter owner Elon Musk who replied to a tweet from a user that noticed Twitter quietly renamed its Twitter Notes feature to Twitter Articles. Musk confirmed the name change and wrote that users will be able to post "very long, complex articles with mixed media," which is presumably a mixture of embedded GIFs, video, images, and audio. Moreover, Musk said that you will be able to "publish a book if you want".

For those that don't remember, Twitter announced its Notes feature last year, and it was rolled out to select regions such as Canada, Ghana, the UK, and the United States. However, the new feature buried in the news that Elon Musk was interested in purchasing the company, and according to reports, this is the first time the company has officially recognized the feature since it was first announced and tested.

Elon Musk confirms Twitter will allow users to publish a book with this coming feature 651
Open Gallery 2

So, what will it look like? While this might be guesswork, we can assume that Twitter Articles will be separate from the main Twitter timeline as that isn't a place for long-form content. So, we can assume there will be a specific section of the app where users can go to receive long-form content. These articles could then be shared as normal tweets that then take users to the full piece if they wish to continue reading.

At the time of writing, there is no word on when Twitter Articles will release, or how far along the feature is in the development pipeline.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV- PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$63.00
$64.00$68.00$69.99
Buy
$64.99
$64.99$64.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2023 at 3:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.