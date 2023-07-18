GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Kingston joins TweakTown to giveaway some FURY Beast DDR5 RGB memory and one of its KC3000 2TB SDDs to one lucky winner. Join in for a chance to win!

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Kingston to give away a couple of its awesome products to one very lucky winner.

The winner will take home a Kingston KC3000 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD and a Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 RGB 32GB memory kit.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4x4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of your system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s1 read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market.

Popular Now: UFO expert claims a crashed alien spacecraft is hidden underneath a US building

Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5 RGB lets you overclock in style on next-gen gaming platforms with cutting-edge technology. Experience the superior speed advancements of DDR5 with double the banks and double the burst length. Vibrant RGB lighting customisable with Kingston FURY CTRL™ software and patented Infrared Sync Technology™ along with the new heat spreader designs in black or white, sets you apart in and out of the game. Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB features Plug N Play automatic overclocking at 4800MT/s2 and Intel XMP 3.0 or AMD EXPO options, two new DDR5 overclock specs that include customisable profiles for speeds and timings. 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.