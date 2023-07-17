Don't buy a new Mac! Updated M3 models to launch within months

Apple's new M3-powered Macs could arrive as soon as this October with the MacBook Air and iMac two of the machines likely to get the chip first.

Apple's M2 Macs are still proving popular among those who buy them but there will soon be a new chip in town. We're waiting for Apple to announce new Macs power by the M3, and now it looks like we could get them as soon as this October.

That's according to the well-connected Mark Gurman, at least. Writing for his weekly Bloomberg Power On newsletter Gurman said that there is likely to be another launch of Apple hardware in October. That launch will come hot on the heels of the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch announcements in September with Macs thought to be the order of the day.

If that's true, it's thought that new M3 versions of Apple's Macs are likely to be the devices announced. Those Macs are unlikely to be flagship 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but the spotlight appears to be on a potential M3 iMac, new 13-inch MacBook Air, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Gurman's newsletter doesn't specifically say what that hardware launch will look like, however. Apple's events are all streamed online rather than in-person these days so it could well go that route. But it's also started to use the press release launch method more and more in recent years so that's also possible. However, with M3 being a new chip it's more likely that an event of some kind will happen to allow Apple to drive home the features and benefits of the new chip.

All of this means that we should expect Apple to then launch M3 Pro and M3 Max versions of these new chips at some point in the first half of 2024, too.