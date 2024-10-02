Apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac with M4 CPU might be delayed until later in 2024

Apple's MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac computers with the M4 SoC inside could be arriving slightly later than we thought in 2024.

A new iMac with M4 processor is one of the expected arrivals later this year (Image Credit: Apple)

MacRumors highlighted a new report from leaker Mark Gurman (of Bloomberg fame) where he was more vague about the timing of the launch of these M4-toting Macs.

Previously, Gurman has talked about the M4 Macs arriving at an Apple press event held in October, but in his latest newsletter, the leaker has cast doubt on the accuracy of this prediction by referring to these devices as arriving 'this year.'

That more nebulous assertion could be read as a hint that Gurman is no longer as confident of an October launch, and perhaps instead we could be looking at an event in November for the introduction of the MacBook Pro M4 and its M4 siblings.

All this remains speculation, naturally, as are the claimed Macs that will supposedly be launching in 2024 from Apple. According to Gurman, we will be waiting until 2025 to see the new MacBook Air M4 (in the spring), as well as a Mac Pro and Mac Studio following later in the year packing the new SoC (well, it won't be new by then).

Of course, thus far, we've only had the M4 in the iPad Pro, which is something of a switch around from Apple launching new silicon in the Mac first.

