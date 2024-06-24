Apple makes first-of-its-kind move to bring its M4 chip to entire Mac family

Apple has already implemented its M4 chip into its iPad Pro models, and now an insider is saying the new SoC will be in every new Mac.

Apple has already teased us with its new TSMC-made M4 chip with its addition to the company's iPad Pro line-up, but when is the new chip coming to Apple's Mac family?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will be implementing its new M4 chip into its entire Mac family, from its most affordable Macbook Air all the way up to its most expensive Mac Studio. This move will be a first-of-its-kind for Apple, as Gurman writes iMacs, MacBook Pros (both high/low-end), along with Mac Minis (both high/low-end) will be arriving with different variations of the M4 chip.

As for Apple's laptops, the new MacBook Airs will be coming in the Spring of 2025, and the Mac Pro and Mac Studio M4-powered models will be coming in the second half of next year. Since Apple's entire Mac family line-up will be adopting its new M4 chip we can expect to see different variations such as the M4 Pro, M4 Max, and eventually the M4 Ultra.

Unfortunately, we don't have any performance metrics to see how much faster the new generation is compared to the previous generation, but if we can expect anything, Apple adopting the new chip across its entire line-up of Macs is a show of confidence in the new SoC, with also reports indicating the 10-core CPU version of the 3nm chip already beats the M3 Pro in single-core and multi-core benchmarks and is 45% faster than M2/M3 in Geekbench 6.