Dave the Diver hits a million sales in 10 days as PC gamers can't get enough of this indie hit

Enticing blend of spearfishing and sushi restaurant management - with a whole ton of other bits and pieces besides - is now a best-seller on Steam.

Dave the Diver is the latest PC indie game to take Steam by storm, racking up a million sales in not much more than a week.

PC Gamer spotted that Dave the Diver is going great guns on Steam, with review scores that are 'overwhelmingly positive' (at least at the time of writing, though we can't see that changing in the near future anyway).

As one reviewer puts it: "I stopped playing Zelda to play this."

And surely you can't get any higher praise than that. (Zelda scored 98% in our review, after all).

If you've not yet encountered Dave the Diver, it's a charming slice of single player adventure RPG that blends spearfishing action with sushi restaurant management (and actually a lot of other stuff, like farming and crafting, with mini-games aplenty).

It's a potent concoction, as the reviewers make clear, and a candidate for one of the most addictive games of 2023 by all accounts.

Having just emerged from early access on Steam, it's now nestling high on the list of the best-selling games on Valve's store.

The key to this success is that Dave the Diver seems to be a relaxing jaunt that throws all sorts of interesting curveballs at you, with top-notch art and cinematics to back everything up. Reviewers praise not just the variety of the gameplay, but also that it mixes things up with the quests you get and random elements.

We haven't yet played Dave the Diver, but we've got a feeling that we might be spending this weekend not painting the fence as planned, but diving deep into the ocean and finding out what all the fuss is about.

Note that the game is currently part of the Steam sale, with a modest but worthwhile 10% knocked off the price.