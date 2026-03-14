Slay the Spire 2 is a big hit with 3 million copies sold in just a week

Mega Crit's new CRPG (card RPG) Slay the Spire 2 is a mega success with multi-million sales in its first week--and it's still in early access.
Slay the Spire 2 is gaming's latest craze, and the indie has already sold over 3 million copies in 7 days. The roguelite deckbuilder has attracted millions of players despite it only currently being offered on PC via Steam, so those sales don't even include console users--this shows the game is deeply embedded on PC.
The most important thing to remember is that this is just the start of Slay the Spire 2's story. The game is still in early access and will evolve over time with direct player feedback. The game also amassed more than 570,000 concurrent players on Steam, and in the last 24 hours, the game had over 550K players.
Mega Crit, the devs behind the game, shared the news in a Steam update:
Slay the Spire 2 has been out for merely a week and we have already hit 3,000,000 units sold with more than 25,000,000 runs attempted!! (At least a few million are missing from that last datapoint as we started collecting these metrics a bit after launch. So... wow.) Our team has been extremely excited to see so many people's enthusiasm for what we've been working on for the past 5 years-but our journey is just beginning!
While we know people are curious about what major content updates are coming down the pike, right now we won't be giving a specific timeline or roadmap for high-level content aside from what we've already confirmed (alternate acts for acts 2 & 3, more cards, events, and other content, etc).