Slay the Spire 2 is a big hit with 3 million copies sold in just a week

Mega Crit's new co-op roguelike deckbuilder has become the latest mega-successful indie game with over 3 million sales in a week--and it's in early access.

TL;DR: Slay the Spire 2, a roguelite deckbuilder by Mega Crit, sold over 3 million copies in its first week on PC Steam during early access, attracting more than 570,000 concurrent players. The game will continue evolving with player feedback, adding new acts, cards, and events over time.

Mega Crit's new CRPG (card RPG) Slay the Spire 2 is a mega success with multi-million sales in its first week--and it's still in early access.

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Slay the Spire 2 is gaming's latest craze, and the indie has already sold over 3 million copies in 7 days. The roguelite deckbuilder has attracted millions of players despite it only currently being offered on PC via Steam, so those sales don't even include console users--this shows the game is deeply embedded on PC.

The most important thing to remember is that this is just the start of Slay the Spire 2's story. The game is still in early access and will evolve over time with direct player feedback. The game also amassed more than 570,000 concurrent players on Steam, and in the last 24 hours, the game had over 550K players.

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Mega Crit, the devs behind the game, shared the news in a Steam update: