DLSS support is coming to this month's Remnant II, Jagged Alliance 3, and more

DLSS 2 Super Resolution support confirmed for Jagged Alliance 3 and Testament: The Order of High Human, and the highly anticipated sequel Remnant II.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Sure, DLSS support might not be coming to Starfield - at least based on rumors that the AMD partnership excludes competing upscaling techniques like DLSS and Intel XeSS - many other releases are getting NVIDIA DLSS on day one.

Launching this week with DLSS 2 Super Resolution support is Jagged Alliance 3 and Testament: The Order of High Human, with the highly anticipated sequel Remnant II set to get the AI-powered upscaling technology later this month. As part of its weekly DLSS state of things, NVIDIA also made note that the current Steam Summer Sale ending this week has several DLSS-powered titles on sale, including the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

As for the new DLSS-powered titles, let's take a look at them, starting with Testament: The Order of High Human. This is a new action-adventure game with touches of RPG and Metroidvania elements from indie studio Fairyship Games set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world with some impressive visuals. If this one is not on your radar, the good news is that there is a playable demo (that features DLSS) you can check out on Steam.

Next up is a blast from the past, with a new entry in a series that dates back to the MS-DOS era of PC gaming. Jagged Alliance 3 from Haemimont Games and THQ Nordic presents a modern spin on classic turn-based action with impressive visuals to match the tactical gameplay - and it supports DLSS 2 Super Resolution on day one.

Finally, Remnant II from Gunfire Games is a sequel to a surprise hit from the studio - a Destiny-like first-person looter shooter playable solo or in co-op. It launches on July 25 with DLSS 2 support.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

