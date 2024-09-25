DLSS comes to dark fantasy shooter Witchfire, RPG GreedFall II, and more

Another week and there's another batch of PC games adding DLSS support, including the impressive-looking fantasy FPS Witchfire and RPG sequel Greedfall II.

Over 600 PC games and apps support RTX technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, and Reflex. This week, NVIDIA announced a slate of new games launching with DLSS support, including the arrival of the RPG sequel GreedFall II: The Dying World, available in Early Access with DLSS Super Resolution support.

The highly-anticipated dark fantasy shooter Witchfire, previously available via the Epic Games Store, is making its way to Steam this week with support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation. The game sports impressive visuals and is the next game from the studio behind the acclaimed The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

The guns and magic setting remind us of the classic Hexen but with the visual fidelity of a modern AAA shooter like DOOM Eternal. This is another Early Access game, with the developers offering three regions to explore, a complete gameplay loop, and access to a range of guns and spells.

Also available now is the narrative spin-off The Casting of Frank Stone from Supermassive Games, set in the Dead by Daylight universe. It's available with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation for those wanting to push performance.

One of the lesser-known titles highlighted in this week's DLSS roundup from NVIDIA is Echo Point Nova, a fast-paced solo and co-op first-person shooter. With ray-traced shadows and ray-traced reflections, the game is launching with DLSS Super Resolution support.