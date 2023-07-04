Radeon RX 7600 XT spotted on AMD website - but don't get excited about this GPU yet

The AMD Germany site has mentioned a Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card, but this is more likely a mistake than anything - although you never know...

We've caught a mention of a 'Radeon RX 7600 XT' on the German AMD website, but we're really not reading anything much into that at this point.

Here's the product page carrying the error on the German site (Image Credit: AMD)

Mainly because it very much looks like a simple error (although granted, it's a rather baffling mistake to make).

The AMD site in question is for the existing (recently launched) RX 7600 graphics card, except the title page calls the GPU the RX 7600 XT (and this is still present at the time of writing - presumably it'll be corrected soon enough, though).

What appears to be the case here is that someone has simply added the XT on by accident, which is easily done, we suppose (though it really shouldn't be if you're an AMD employee working on the company's official site in some capacity).

You could read it as a hint that because said staff member evidently had 'XT' on the brain, that maybe, just maybe, the 7600 XT is inbound. Which is a possibility we can't rule out, but we feel this particular 'leak,' as it were, really is just an accident.

Elsewhere on the GPU grapevine, the word is that for its next release(s), AMD will likely bring out something to fill the gulf between the current budget-friendly RX 7600 and the top-end RX 7900 products. That would make more sense, as there's certainly more need for some middle ground in the RDNA 3 family, either an RX 7800 or 7700 (perhaps both, if some speculation proves correct).

Whatever the case, AMD needs to do something to stoke sales a bit, as things aren't going all that great for RX 7000 GPUs, as we recently heard - though it must be said, RDNA 3 is doing better than NVIDIA's Lovelace graphics cards.