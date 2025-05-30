Radeon 9060 XT benchmark results appear online, showing promising gen-on-gen gains

Geekbench 6 benchmark results have appeared online for the Radeon RX 9060 XT, and they show up to 30% better performance than the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

Synthetic benchmark results for AMD's upcoming mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 XT, have appeared online. They show a decent performance improvement compared to the previous generation's Radeon RX 7600 XT.

The Radeon RX 9060 XT's launch is right around the corner, so benchmarks are starting to leak, image credit: AMD.

The Geekbench 6 results covering Vulkan and OpenCL tests, paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard, show up to a 30% improvement when compared to its RDNA 3 counterpart. Geekbench is not precisely the best benchmark for replicating real-world gaming performance, but it's a promising result nonetheless.

The Vulkan score of 124,251 places performance somewhere between the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, while the OpenCL score of 109,315 places its performance below the RTX 5060, which is surprising. However, this is still notably higher than the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

AMD officially unveiled the Radeon RX 9060 XT last week at Computex 2025, where it confirmed that both 8GB and 16GB models are coming, priced at $299 and $349, respectively. In its presentation of the new mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, it compared the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, highlighting that its additional VRAM capacity offers better value and overall performance, with it being 6% faster.

With this information, the assumption is that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is faster. However, it points to both Radeon RX 9060 XT variants being notably faster than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060, which is available now, starting from $299. Naturally, we won't know until reviews drop once the card launches later next week. Either way, with the improved ray-tracing performance and RDNA 4's new AI-powered FSR 4 upscaling, exact performance aside, we're fully expecting it to be AMD's best mainstream GPU release in years.