GIGABYTE announces three new SuperSpeed gaming monitors in various sizes

GIGABYTE has announced three new curved gaming monitors that will be arriving in various sizes between 27 and 32 inches and includes FHD and QHD models.

GIGABYTE has announced it will be releasing three brand new gaming monitors that will be arriving in a variety of sizes and resolutions.

Up first from GIGABYTE is the GS32QC, the successor of the G-series from 2020, which were also high-refresh-rate VA panels. The GS32QC is a 31.5-inch SuperSpeed VA panel that sports a 1500R curvature, 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT), 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution, 109% coverage of the sRGB, 8-bit color depth, 300 nits typical brightness and a static contrast ratio of 3500:1.

As for refresh rate, the GS32QC has a native refresh rate of 165Hz but can be overlocked to 170Hz. Other features include - Adaptivce-Sync technology, AMD FreeSync Premium, Eyesafe 2.0 certification, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack. Next up is the GS27QC, which is a 27-inch panel with a 1500R curvature, QHD resolution, 8-bit color depth, 1ms MPRT, 250 nits brightness, and a static contrast ratio of 4000:1. Much like the GS32QC, the GS27QC has a native refresh rate of 165Hz and can be overclocked to 170Hz.

The last new gaming monitor from GIGABYTE is the GS27FC, which is the company's 1080p version as it offers essentially the same specifications, but in 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution and 180Hz refresh rate. Response time is still 1 ms, and all of the connectivity options are the same as its higher-end counterparts mentioned previously.

If you are interested in reading more about these monitors or would like to find out about pricing/availability, check out this link here.