All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD RX 7800 XT GPU could be arriving soon with 16GB of VRAM

Finally, we may soon have another option for RDNA 3 GPUs besides super-expensive RX 7900 models, and the bargain basement RX 7600 graphics card.

AMD RX 7800 XT GPU could be arriving soon with 16GB of VRAM
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

AMD could be cooking up an RX 7800 XT graphics card to arrive sooner than many expected, if the GPU grapevine proves to be on the money.

This leak comes from a regular on Twitter, Harukaze5719, who spotted ASRock filing a couple of RX 7800 XT models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The graphics cards in question are the ASRock RX 7800 XT PG 16GO and the RX 7800 XT PGW 16GO. As you can see, this is a weighty clue that the GPU will be equipped with 16GB of video RAM (as previously rumored).

These hardware registrations with the EEC generally happen not too long before launch (although they are no guarantee of anything - and indeed, there are speculative filings made of GPUs that never see the light of day).

So, this is at least a suggestion that the RX 7800 XT is on the horizon, offering a much more powerful alternative to the RX 7600, the only other RDNA 3 option on the table currently outside of the RX 7900 family (which is, naturally, eye-wateringly pricey).

As you may recall, the RX 7600 arrived last month, and given this filing from ASRock, we can hope to see the 7800 XT perhaps pitch up in a couple of months - if we're lucky.

Performance prediction

There's already been a leak, of sorts, around the RX 7800 XT, although it's a very odd one where Igor's Lab took a Radeon Pro W7800 GPU and used it to simulate the possible performance of a 7800 XT.

The theory is that the inbound RDNA 3 newcomer might only offer a modest improvement over the 6800 XT, but we need to season that conclusion heavily, naturally. Also, a lot will depend on where AMD prices the graphics card, of course (and it went low with the RX 7600).

Currently, there's a big gap between the RX 7600 and RX 7900 family, so it'd be useful to have another option to fill the gulf. That said, obviously a 7800 XT will come with a fairly hefty price tag, as it's at the top of the ladder between those existing RDNA 3 GPUs.

Whether the RX 7800 XT will turn up in a couple of months, well, we'll just have to see. But one thing we would point out is that the lack of leakage (spilled benchmarks and the like - not just performance simulations) is not promising. Maybe AMD is managing to keep a tight lid on the project, perhaps (there's a first time for everything, as they say).

Buy at Amazon

XFX Speedster QICK308 Radeon RX 7600 Black Gaming Graphics Card

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$269.99
- - -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$269.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2023 at 6:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, pcgamer.com, amd.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.