AMD's RDNA 4 focus for 2026 will reportedly be one GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB

According to a new report AMD is shifting its Radeon focus to 8GB graphics cards, and for its RDNA 4 lineup that only means a single GPU.

TL;DR: AMD is shifting its Radeon GPU focus to 8GB models like the RX 9060 XT due to rising DRAM prices that are affecting 16GB variants. Radeon GPU prices increased 5-10% in early 2026, with further hikes expected soon, affecting supply and market dynamics.

According to new information from the China-based Board Channels forums (via Videocardz), a regular source of gaming GPU news on supply and pricing, AMD is shifting its Radeon GPU focus toward 8GB graphics cards. For the company's new RDNA 4 generation, that's a single model, the mainstream Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB.

At the time of the Radeon RX 9060 XT's launch in 2025, the focus was on the 16GB model, with the 8GB cards primarily reserved for system integrators. This is why our review coverage only includes Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB models, which consistently outperformed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU, especially for 1440p gaming.

This new report mirrors similar reporting on the GeForce RTX 50 Series, where unprecedented DRAM price increases are disrupting the PC gaming GPU market. Specifically, models with 16GB or more of VRAM.

For AMD and China, this means a focus on the Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon RX 7650 GRE GPUs, both of which feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The good news is that AMD's partners will still be able to obtain 16GB cards, but the focus will be placed on the Radeon RX 9070 XT, with the baseline Radeon RX 9070 seeing its production "significantly reduced."

In addition to the shift in focus to 8GB cards, the report notes that a 5-10% price increase for Radeon GPUs occurred in January 2026 for AMD's AIB partners purchasing GPU and memory bundles, and another price increase is coming soon. So soon that it could take effect as early as this month, or at the latest in March.