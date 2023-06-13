Starfield has the 'fewest bugs' of any game Bethesda has ever shipped

Microsoft Game Studios head Matt Booty has said that in its current state, Starfield has the least amount of bugs out of any game Bethesda has shipped.

Bethesda certainly is known for rolling out games that can be plagued with bugs, and sometimes these bugs are hilarious, while other times they can be so severe that it ruins the experience within game.

According to Microsoft Game Studios head Matt Booty and Xbox Game Studios CEO Phil Spencer, who sat down for a podcast with Giant Bomb, Bethesda has ironed out most of the bugs in Starfield, as the title is expected to be the most bug-free game Bethesda has ever released. During the podcast, Booty says that even if the game was shipped today it would have "the fewest bugs that any game from Bethesda has ever shipped with."

This point was backed up by Spencer, who said that Bethesda has many titles under their belt such as Fallout, Skyrim and the Elder Scrolls. Throughout developing the aforementioned games Spencer believes the team at Bethesda has matured, leading to a much more polished Starfield. Additionally, Spencer said that every QA person at the company is currently play-testing Starfield, looking for bugs within the game and attempting to determine the overall quality of the title.

Despite these statements from Microsoft and Xbox officials, the sheer size and scope of Starfield seems like it's impossible to have the entire game bug-free.