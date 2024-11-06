All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

New mod fixes one of the most disliked features in Starfield and other Bethesda RPGs

Seamless City Interiors is a new mod for Starfield that does the seemingly impossible, it removes those annoying loading screens so you can freely explore.

New mod fixes one of the most disliked features in Starfield and other Bethesda RPGs
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Bethesda Game Studios, known for RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout 3, released the ambitious Starfield, featuring a thousand planets and extensive customization. However, it faced criticism for excessive loading screens due to the aging Creation Engine. The new Seamless City Interiors mod removes them.

Bethesda Game Studios is one of the most celebrated RPG game development studios ever, thanks to iconic releases like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 3. Although its games can be rough around the edges, they offer players a level of freedom and customization that is rarely seen.

The Seamless City Interiors mod for Starfield lets you walk straight into a building without any loading screen.
2

The Seamless City Interiors mod for Starfield lets you walk straight into a building without any loading screen.

The studio's most recent game, the sci-fi epic Starfield, is arguably its most ambitious - with a thousand planets to explore, factions to discover, companions to enlist, and spaceships and outposts to build. However, it's also Bethesda's most polarizing release to date, thanks partly to how the studio's aging Creation Engine makes space exploration feel disjointed and cumbersome.

The big problem for many was that Starfield felt like a never-ending sequence of loading screens. In Skyrim and Fallout, entering a city or building brings up a loading screen, too, but in Starfield, there were exponentially more due to the sheer size and scope of the game. Modder PanConKeso is looking to fix that with the new Seamless City Interiors mod, which turns interior locations into exterior locations, removing the need for a loading screen.

The mod (which you can download from NexusMods) only removes loading screens for five large interior locations in the densely populated Neon City, but it's extremely promising. PanConKeso plans to expand the mod's scope to include every major city location in the game, dramatically improving exploration when questing.

Changing interior locations to exterior locations involves "re-linking references through scripts in quests that are already running," but this hasn't led to any bugs or issues. Being able to freely explore a location in Starfield without a sequence of loading screens sounds incredible, so this is one mod to watch.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

