All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Bethesda may change forever after The Elder Scrolls VI, Todd Howard indicates

Bethesda Game Studios director and producer Todd Howard indicates that The Elder Scrolls VI could change the studio and usher in a new transition point.

Bethesda may change forever after The Elder Scrolls VI, Todd Howard indicates
Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

The Elder Scrolls VI could be the last game that Todd Howard directs, and the RPG could be a pivotal changing of the guard moment for the studio.

Bethesda may change forever after The Elder Scrolls VI, Todd Howard indicates 6
Open Gallery 2

In a recent interview, IGN's Ryan MacCaffrey brought up Starfield's 8-year development timeline and touched upon a kind of grim but apt question--how much time does Howard have left to make games? The truth is that Starfield took much longer than Bethesda hoped it would, and IGN was curious how many more games Howard has left in him. According to the project lead of Morrowind, the next major Elder Scrolls could be his last game.

"I do the math...I'm not getting any younger. How long do people play Elder Scrolls for? [The Elder Scrolls 6] may be the last one I do. I don't know," Howard said.

For reference, Skyrim, one of the best-selling games of all time with 60 million copies sold, is approaching its 12th year on the market. Skyrim spans three console generations and was supplemented by The Elder Scrolls Online's release in 2014.

So how will Bethesda fare without Howard at the helm? It's very hard to say. The reality is that a lot of Bethesda's traditional old guard are aging along with Howard, and his departure or retirement from the company could follow or precede the same from a lot of the traditional Elder Scrolls and Fallout designers who have worked at the studio for decades.

If Howard is right, then he may not be involved very much in Fallout 5's principal development either. Bethesda's next game after The Elder Scrolls VI will be a new Fallout, but of course details are extremely light and it's possible the project hasn't even entered pre- pre- pre-production levels yet.

"It's not my plan [to take 8 years]. Somehow that's how it ends up so that you know what you're putting ont he screen is right. But you're right, I'm not getting any younger, and you sort of start [thinking about]...how many games are ahead of me versus behind me? So that does start to enter your head.

"I want to be faster, but speed isn't the goal."

Buy at Amazon

Skyrim Anniversary Edition - PlayStation 4

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99 $29.50 $31.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2023 at 11:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.