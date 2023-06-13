All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Zephyr's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti features a pink PCB, the first and probably not the last

Although it probably won't make its way out of China, the new Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and its pink PCB could be something we see more of.

Zephyr's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti features a pink PCB, the first and probably not the last
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Bright and colorful PC components aren't exactly new, and we've seen some impressive designs over the years - including licensed stuff that adds a bit more flair to the usual black or monotone look we see for the most part. And there's the rise in popularity and presence of white hardware, from GPUs to motherboards, cases, and everything else.

This new GPU from Chinese company Zephyr, the Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ITX, looks like a small form-factor GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in white. Taking a closer look at the pink fan, you might notice that the PCB is also pink - which is a first.

The "Sakura and Snow" color scheme of white and pink is the main drawcard alongside the mini-ITX form factor, which means this GPU could be slotted into pretty much any build. Unfortunately, Zephyr is an unknown quantity outside of China, so we don't think this one will get a wide release.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti still represents excellent value for PC gamers, and recent price drops make it a great option for budget builds and small form-factor ones to suit those with more limited space.

This isn't the first different-colored PCB GPU from Zephyr either, with the company's GeForce RTX 3060Ti Spindrift being a larger triple-fan model with a light blue PCB. Different-colored PCBs or motherboards are rare in the hardware space. Still, based on the popularity of custom PC mods and adding lighting and other flourishes, it's probably only a matter of time before we see GPUs with different colored PCBs make their way out west.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$332.99
$332.99 $332.99 $394.99
Buy
-
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2023 at 1:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.