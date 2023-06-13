Zephyr's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti features a pink PCB, the first and probably not the last

Although it probably won't make its way out of China, the new Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and its pink PCB could be something we see more of.

Bright and colorful PC components aren't exactly new, and we've seen some impressive designs over the years - including licensed stuff that adds a bit more flair to the usual black or monotone look we see for the most part. And there's the rise in popularity and presence of white hardware, from GPUs to motherboards, cases, and everything else.

This new GPU from Chinese company Zephyr, the Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ITX, looks like a small form-factor GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in white. Taking a closer look at the pink fan, you might notice that the PCB is also pink - which is a first.

The "Sakura and Snow" color scheme of white and pink is the main drawcard alongside the mini-ITX form factor, which means this GPU could be slotted into pretty much any build. Unfortunately, Zephyr is an unknown quantity outside of China, so we don't think this one will get a wide release.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti still represents excellent value for PC gamers, and recent price drops make it a great option for budget builds and small form-factor ones to suit those with more limited space.

This isn't the first different-colored PCB GPU from Zephyr either, with the company's GeForce RTX 3060Ti Spindrift being a larger triple-fan model with a light blue PCB. Different-colored PCBs or motherboards are rare in the hardware space. Still, based on the popularity of custom PC mods and adding lighting and other flourishes, it's probably only a matter of time before we see GPUs with different colored PCBs make their way out west.