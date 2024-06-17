World's smallest GeForce RTX 4070 launches in China and sells out immediately

The world's first ITX-ready GeForce RTX 4070 is dual-slot and has a GPU-length of only 172mm, perfect for small builds and tiny cases.

China's Zephyr has released the world's first ITX-ready GeForce RTX 4070, a dual-slot version of the card that is only 172mm long and arrives with a single fan. Dual-slot GeForce RTX 4070 cards aren't uncommon thanks to the Ada generation's excellent power efficiency, but the Zephyr GeForce RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard graphics card is the smallest we've seen.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Granted, the card's look isn't exactly minimal - it features a white shroud with holographic patterns, a pink PC, and a pink fan. The dimensions are impressive: 172 x 123 x 42mm - the world's smallest GeForce RTX 4070 GPU - powered by the same single 8-pin power connector. Under the hood, you also have the same AD104-250 GPU and 12GB GDDR6X memory, but with stock settings and no out-of-the-box OC.

As spotted by VideoCardz, this tiny GeForce RTX 4070 sold out on its first day of sale. Zephyr noted that a restock will be available in mid-July.

As an RTX 4070 with a single fan on a shortened PCB, you might be wondering about cooling and thermal performance - and this is where it gets interesting. Zephyr claims its ITX design is superior to dual-fan RTX 4070 cards. According to the company, this new GeForce RTX 4070 runs 8 degrees cooler with 10 degrees cooler memory than an unnamed dual-fan GeForce RTX 4070 when running the FurMark benchmark.

Performance-wise, it matches current RTX 4070 models, with Zephyr posting 3DMark Time Spy results that match the GPU's average. At Computex 2024, NVIDIA announced a new initiative, SFF-Ready, for RTX 4070 and higher cards that meet specific size requirements - ensuring they're compatible with small form factor cases. With that and now this, it looks like the days of every GPU getting bigger and bigger are coming to an end.