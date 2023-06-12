All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Bethesda director Todd Howard hints The Elder Scrolls 6 may be his last ever Elder Scrolls game

Video game industry legend Todd Howard has hinted that the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls 6 may be his last Elder Scrolls title.

Bethesda director Todd Howard hints The Elder Scrolls 6 may be his last ever Elder Scrolls game
Published
Updated
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

Video game industry legend Todd Howard has released some saddening news about Bethesda's highly anticipated upcoming release of The Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda director Todd Howard hints The Elder Scrolls 6 may be his last ever Elder Scrolls game 258
Open Gallery 3

The Bethesda game director and executive producer, well-known for titles such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and now Starfield, stated that his time with the company might be slowly drawing to an end. With Bethesda's first intellectual property in over 25 years and first major release in over 8 years, Starfield, being set to release on September 6th, many fans have been left wondering what is next for the video game giant.

While speaking with IGN, Howard explained what is next in line for Bethesda. According to Howard, fans can expect that Elder Scrolls 6 will be their next big title which will be followed by Fallout 5. Following these statements, Howard teased that when Elder Scrolls 6 does finally drop, he might be taking a step back from the company he has been leading for many years.

Bethesda director Todd Howard hints The Elder Scrolls 6 may be his last ever Elder Scrolls game 8965
Open Gallery 3

While no official release date has been given for the upcoming Elder Scrolls sequel, this news certainly seems like it sparks the beginning of the end of one of the industry's most successful careers.

With Bethesda game studios' titles taking as many years to develop as they do, it is clear that Howard believes in the philosophy of 'release when ready' (at least most of the time). Paired with the fact that the first announced teaser dates all the way back to E3 2018, it is safe to say that Elder Scrolls 6 has been a momentous task to create. This has left many wondering if the upcoming Elder Scrolls release may end up skipping this console generation entirely.

Howard states, "So our ability, to support Starfield... Whereas maybe in the old days, you would put it out and then you'd go on to a sequel, now we can support that game for a much longer period of time, which is what our plan is".

Bethesda seems to be designing its new titles with the ability for long-term and consistent updates.

He follows by saying, "And then as we look to an Elder Scrolls 6, that is one where... I probably shouldn't say this. But if I do the math, I'm not getting any younger. How long do people play Elder Scrolls for? That may be the last one I do. I don't know."

With long-term development being at the front of their minds, and Elder Scrolls games typically being played for many years after release, hopefully, this means that Howard will be staying with the company for at least the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, this means that at least as far as the development of the Elder Scrolls 6 goes, Howard will continue to run things. Imagining a world of Bethesda games without Todd Howard being at the helm is certainly hard, but only time will tell if this is truly Howard's final project as the company's director.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$14.50
$19.40 $19.45 $17.49
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$19.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2023 at 5:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dexerto.com, ign.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.