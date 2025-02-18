All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Bethesda offers 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to immortalize yourself in Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda is offering fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise the opportunity to immortalize themselves within the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls 6.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Bethesda, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is holding a silent auction for Elder Scrolls fans to create an NPC character in The Elder Scrolls VI.

Bethesda has taken to its social channels to share an exclusive opportunity with Elder Scrolls fans who wish to become immortalized in the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to hold a silent auction where the winning bidder will work with the Bethesda Game Studios development team to create a character that will appear as an NPC within The Elder Scrolls VI. The auction listing reads, "This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI."

The auction is being held on the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic website, and at the time of writing, the minimum bid is $10,450. For those who don't know, The Elder Scrolls 6 was initially announced at E3 2018 where a brief teaser for the highly anticipated sequel was displayed. Since then, there's hardly been any information regarding the game besides brief mentions of it, and Bethesda game director Todd Howard, stating that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be Bethesda's next release.

NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, my.onecause.com

