NVIDIA is reportedly planning to launch a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB in July

With all of the controversy at the moment surrounding VRAM capacity in GPUs, NVIDIA is reportedly planning to release a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

Rumors and leaks have been pointing to a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch later this month for quite some time now, with specs pointing to the GPU launching with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 128-bit memory bus. Other specs that we previously reported on for the new GPU include info that it will make use of the AD106-350 chip with 4352 CUDA Cores.

With it being the most affordable entry-point in the GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up to date, a mainstream option depending on the MSRP, the main concern among the PC gaming community is the adoption of 8GB of VRAM at a time when new AAA PC releases are requiring more and more memory to enable high-end visual effects. The general consensus is that a high-powered GPU in 2023 should feature more than 8GB of VRAM.

Well, it looks like NVIDIA has been listening. A new report states that in addition to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB launch happening later this month, NVIDIA has plans to release a 16GB model in July, with this variant to be announced alongside the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's reveal in late May.

This new info comes from well-known and respected leaker MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via Videocardz.com), who notes that NVIDIA is planning to announce the full GeForce RTX 4060 line-up this month - which most likely means this will happen at Computex 2023. And with that, the non-Ti GeForce RTX 4060 will feature 8GB of VRAM and launch in July.

This puts the GeForce RTX 4060 line-up as follows.

  • GeForce RTX 4060 8GB - Announcement: May, Release: July
  • GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB - Announcement: May, Release: May
  • GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB - Announcement: May, Release: July

With info also pointing to AMD launching its mainstream RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7600 this month, it'll be interesting to see if Team Red follows suit to offer a variant with more VRAM than the reported 8GB of GDDR6.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

