The Pixel 7a unboxing photos are here

Google's Pixel 7a is coming and now a series of unboxing photos shows us what new buyers can expect when their phone arrives at their doorstep.

You'd need to have been hiding under a rock or living in a very remote corner of an even more remote country to have missed the fact that Google is getting ready to announce some new hardware. One of those bits of hardware is the budget-friendly Pixel 6a, and now a new series of unboxing videos has leaked ahead of the official unveiling.

That official unveiling is expected to happen during the May 10 Google I/O opening keynote but you don't have to wait that long to see what Google has cooked up. Now, a new set of photos shared by the Twitter leaker SnoopyTech shows the Pixel 7a being unboxed in a couple of different colors.

The two colors leaked here are black and a very pale blue, and while there is still some argument over what the proper marketing names for these two colors will be, there can be no disagreement over the fact that they look pretty great.

But as cool as seeing these unboxing photos ahead of time always is, they don't necessarily show us anything that we didn't already know. There's the familiar Pixel visor present and correct and the colors themselves had already been shared before now. We also don't get to see one of the more interesting colors, a coral-like affair that could turn out to be exclusive to Google - meaning you'll need to buy your new Pixel 7a direct from the phone's maker if you want to get that lush finish.

As for the rest of the Pixel 7a, Google obviously hasn't confirmed anything just yet. But the current conventional wisdom is that the phone will ship with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There's also the Google-designed Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Moving on, a main 64-megapixel camera will be joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide, while Face Unlock is also thought to be coming to the budget end of Google's lineup for the very first time.

Rounding things out we have the 20W wired charging and support for wireless charging that will power the 4,400mAh battery pack.

All of this should be confirmed soon enough of course, with that Google I/O unveiling set to be overshadowed by the announcement of the Pixel Fold and more details being shared on the Pixel Tablet. Still, if you're in the market for a cheap Android phone that doesn't suck this could well be the place to start your shopping. The phone is expected to go on sale the day after that keynote.