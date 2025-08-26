Google admits Pixel 10's battery health feature can't be turned off: cue the inevitable outrage

Google confirms it's policing battery health on Pixel 10 phones, whether you like it or not - and most people hate it by the looks of the initial feedback.

TL;DR: Google's Pixel 10 range of smartphones will have the Battery Health Assistance feature enabled by default, with no option to disable it, just as was the case with the Pixel 9a earlier this year. While there's presumably a good reason for this decision, there's quite a lot of bad feeling about the battery-saving countermeasure not being optional.

Google has made what's proving to be a controversial move with the imminent Pixel 10 range, confirming that the latest iterations of its smartphones will have the Battery Health Assistance feature enabled by default - with no way to turn it off.

2

User: "So, how do I turn this battery health feature off?" Google: "You don't, get used to it" (Image Credit: Google)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In short, this feature - first introduced with the Google Pixel 6a - is going to be policing your battery whether you like it or not. And the news has certainly revealed how many would-be buyers of a Pixel 10 handset fall into the latter camp, after Google confirmed the feature will be compulsory to Android Authority.

Read more: Apple quietly made charging better in iOS 18

The idea with Battery Health Assistance is to manage the power pack's long-term health and degradation rate.

As Google explains in a support document detailing the functionality: "This software adjusts the battery's maximum voltage in stages. It starts at 200 charge cycles and continues gradually until 1000 charge cycles. This helps stabilize battery performance and aging."

The feature was made compulsory with the Google Pixel 9a, which hit the shelves back in April 2025, and now it's going to be forced on with the whole Pixel 10 range (which starts shipping on August 28, in just two days).

As Battery Health Assistance knocks down the voltage used, you will see decreased battery longevity, and also slower charging - as this is also tamed in the name of protecting the battery.

But battery capacity falls away over time with repeated charging of your phone, anyway, doesn't it? Of course, but the Battery Health Assistance measure drops it by more than you'd see with standard degradation. (As Android Authority points out, based on Google's own previously disclosed figures, whereby newer Pixel phones can churn through 1,000 charging cycles before the battery drops to 80% effective capacity).

Poll indicates a landslide defeat

As noted, this has left a number of people unhappy with Google's decision - there's some feeling that 200 cycles is very early for this to be kicking in - and it may even sway some folks towards another phone judging by the reaction in some quarters. Android Authority has a poll asking whether Google is making the right move here, or not, and 83% of respondents indicated that it isn't.

There's no shortage of those asking why Google can't work on beefing up the durability of its batteries to withstand more charging cycles, so no defenses like this would be required to maintain battery health for the typical period a Pixel phone might last for.

To be fair to Google, it is at least being transparent about what's happening with battery management with the Pixel 10 models. Other phone makers may pull similar kinds of measures, but stealthily tuck them away in the background, without informing their users.

Still, people like to have a choice, and when a feature like this is forced on them rather than being optional, there's going to be pushback - just as we see here.

The assumption is that for Google to make Battery Health Assistance compulsory, it must be tipping the scales enough in the battery's favor overall to be worthwhile - but some folks are inevitably going to have trust issues about how Google is making this decision. Also, slower charging will doubtless prove a fair old sticking point, too.