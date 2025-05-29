Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed 5.1 surround sound support with headphones

The Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to have support for 5.1 surround sound with headphones while in handheld mode, which wasn't available on the Switch 1.

Nintendo Switch 2 units are already out in the wild, and some people who have received them early, by unknown means, are posting videos of unboxing the console, and even the first boot up. However, PopsCulture has taken things a step further and posted a video of the entire first setup process for the new console, where he showcases what buyers will have to go through before getting into their first Switch 2-powered game, and what is available within the System Settings.

Popsculture showcased that the Nintendo Switch 2 supports 5.1 surround sound with headphones, a feature strictly locked to the docked mode of the original Nintendo Switch. This means Switch 2 buyers can snag a pair of 5.1 surround sound headphones and enjoy their games with better sound, depending on whether the game they are playing also supports 5.1 surround sound.

It should be noted that Nintendo has already specified 5.1 surround sound support within the tech specifications for the console, but this is the first time we have seen the feature available within the System Settings. As you can see from the above screenshot, it's a toggleable option.

For those who have already pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2 and are looking to get the most out of their shiny new console, perhaps this can serve as a reminder to get a nice pair of headphones or earbuds that support 5.1 surround sound ahead of the console's launch.