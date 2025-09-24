Android users can now use their words to edit photos

Google has announced that Android users can now edit images within Google Photos by simply describing what they want changed using words.

Google has announced in a new blog post that Android users will now be able to edit their images in Google Photos by simply using their words.

The company explains the feature was first introduced on the Pixel 10, but has now been rolled out to all Android users in the US. The idea is that users will now be able to make the edits they want without having to change between editing tools within Google Photos. Instead, users can simply describe the edits they want to make either through text via the chat box or with their voice, which will write out what they say in the chat box.

Here's how it works. Users can tap "Help me edit" and describe the change they want to make to their image, and after some processing time, Photos will attempt to make the requested changes through the power of Google's Gemini. Notably, users don't have to be super specific with their image-altering requests, as Google writes that a user can simply say, "Make it better," and the AI will do the rest.

Furthermore, requests can be quite out of the box as well, as demonstrated with the above gif, which shows an alpaca being transported to Waikiki with a tropical beverage.