NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti photo is leaked, suggesting the GPU could be out soon

With the rumors now coming thick and fast, it seems like NVIDIA is very likely to be unleashing a more affordable Lovelace graphics card soon enough.

NVIDIA's theoretically incoming RTX 4060 Ti has been spotted again, and this time, we have a photo of the GPU shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the chip in the pic above - clearly marked as the AD-106-350-A1 die, as previously rumored to power the RTX 4060 Ti - which comes from a regular leaker on Twitter, MEGAsizeGPU.

We've just had a sighting of the RTX 4060 Ti in MSI gaming PCs at a Dutch online retailer, too, as you may have caught yesterday.

While we need to be careful around leaks for obvious reasons of potential fakery, with them now coming thick and fast for the RTX 4060 Ti, it seems increasingly likely that this graphics card is on the brink of being launched.

The theory is that NVIDIA will wheel out the RTX 4060 Ti during Computex, which kicks off at the end of May, in a month's time. So it makes sense that if the GPU is pretty much ready to go, we'd see plenty of spillage around it - as indeed we are.

The spotting of the AD106-350-A1 again underlines fears about the spec being a little underpowered. As VideoCardz, which spotted the above tweet, points out, it's a cut-down variant of AD106 (shedding 5% of the full CUDA Core loadout) - and a higher-tier chip was used in the 3060 Ti, of course (GA104).

To further fan the flames of controversy around the RTX 4060 Ti, there are also worries about the rumored 8GB of VRAM.

Still, we shouldn't leap to any conclusions yet, and there's also the matter of pricing - as long as NVIDIA can balance that to performance in a suitably tempting manner, this could be a much welcome GPU.

The other question marks are around AMD's response, which is purportedly an RX 7600 (or 7600 XT), possibly cutting in line ahead of the RTX 4060 Ti and getting launched just before Computex.