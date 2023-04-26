The Last of Us just got a massive 25GB patch on PC, but more work is needed

Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy continue to release patches and updates for The Last of Us Part I on PC, with the latest being the biggest yet.

The Last of Us Part I coming to PC felt like an easy win for Sony and developer Naughty Dog. As one of the most critically acclaimed and celebrated series of the past decade, having the first game - in remastered form - arrive on PC on the heels of the excellent HBO series felt like perfect timing.

And with previous PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man all receiving technically impressive ports - the expectation was that Joel and Ellie's adventure would get the same treatment.

Of course, that's not how things panned out, with The Last of Us Part I's PC debut being one of the worst-performing and executed ports in 2023. Not only in terms of frame rate and poor optimization for different PC hardware, but it was also a release plagued with bugs, glitches, and other issues not present in the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Today Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy have released The Last of Us Part I v1.0.4.0, a massive 25GB PC patch focusing on "framerate optimization, graphical and texture fidelity, crash fixes, and more." With the game running with unusually high CPU and VRAM usage, GPUs with 8GB of VRAM are forced to play the game with Low and Medium settings, with this new update improving texture fidelity and resolution for those PC gamers.

You can check out the full The Last of Us Part I v1.0.4.0 Patch Notes for PC below, though it's worth noting that additional optimization and fidelity improvements are coming in future updates. Based on feedback on Steam, it sounds like this is a welcome improvement to the game, but it still has a long way to go, with many still reporting crashing issues and unusually high CPU usage.