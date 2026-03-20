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Valve rolls out SteamOS support for Steam Machine in new massive update

Valve has rolled out a new update to SteamOS that introduces official support for the Steam Machine, along with a bunch of various platform upgrades.

Valve rolls out SteamOS support for Steam Machine in new massive update
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Tech and Science Editor
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2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SteamOS 3.8 introduces support for Valve's upcoming Steam Machine and third-party handhelds like Xbox Ally and Lenovo Legion Go 2. The update enhances Steam Deck battery life, adds Bluetooth microphone and wake support, improves Linux desktop features, and includes numerous performance, stability, and security fixes.

Valve has published a new blog post detailing the latest version of SteamOS, which includes support for the upcoming Steam Machine.

Valve rolls out SteamOS support for Steam Machine in new massive update 651165
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The SteamOS 3.8 update is a major upgrade that Valve explains expands the platform beyond the Steam Deck, introducing support for Valve's upcoming Steam Machine, a living room console/PC hybrid expected to launch in early 2026. This update marks the first official support Valve has rolled out for the Steam Machine, and the upcoming console isn't the only device that is getting support, as SteamOS 3.8.0 also expands compatibility with third-party handhelds such as the Xbox Ally, Lenovo Legion Go 2, and others.

Additionally, the update adds key quality-of-life improvements for the Steam Deck, including better hibernation and memory power-down modes to improve battery life, Bluetooth microphone support in gaming mode, and Bluetooth wake functionality. Desktop also got a little love in this update, as Valve has added HDR, VRR, improved scaling, and other features to the Linux experience.

General

  • Initial support for upcoming Steam Machine hardware
  • Updated Arch system base
  • Updated graphics driver with performance and stability fixes
  • Fix a case where per-app performance settings would intermittently fail to apply when launching a game
  • Improved support for the screencasts in Game Mode (e.g. OBS/Discord)
  • Fixed dropdown menus not appearing in some games
  • Improved VRR frame pacing
  • Fixed FSR badge remaining off in the performance overlay, even if it was actually active
  • Improved support for games that attempt to open PDF files in external viewers
  • Fixed an issue affecting certain titles (such as "SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide") where the game window could have an incorrect position
  • Fixed closing certain titles (such as "STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™") and Starfield resulting in a session crash
  • Improved support for certain USB racing wheels and USB devices that boot in a non-standard mode
  • Frequently these are devices that appear as USB storage devices with a driver installer, and must be switched to their normal mode by the OS
  • Steam Deck controller firmware updates now display update progress on the splash screen
  • Fixes issue on specific Steam Deck revisions where firmware updates could render the left controller inoperative for that session
  • Numerous stability and security updates

If you are interested in checking out the beefy update to SteamOS for yourself, check out this link here.

Photo of the Valve Steam Deck OLED Handheld Gaming Console
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News Source:theverge.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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