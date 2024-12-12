The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PC with enhanced visuals and DualSense support

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PC on April 3, 2025, with enhancements, and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

TL;DR: The Last of Us Part II Remastered will release on PC on April 3, 2025, with Nixxes and Iron Galaxy collaborating on the port. Based on the enhanced PS5 version, it includes features like 4K support, uncapped frame rates, and DualSense integration. Available on Steam and Epic Games Store. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will release on PC on April 3, 2025, with Nixxes and Iron Galaxy collaborating on the port. Based on the enhanced PS5 version, it includes features like 4K support, uncapped frame rates, and DualSense integration. Available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released on April 3, 2025, on PC. Nixxes and Iron Galaxy are working alongside Naughty Dog on the port. The game is based on the enhanced PS5 version released earlier this year and will include "the high performance and robust features that PC players expect."

"We're all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part II to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5," The Last of Us Part II Remastered Game Director Matthew Gallant said. "We hope players enjoy the captivating story, rich combat mechanics, extensive behind-the-scenes commentary, and test their skills in the roguelike mode No Return."

The game will be optimized for PC, and although we don't have details on platform-specific features outside of full PlayStation DualSense controller integration, the studios behind The Last of Us Part I for PC are at the helm and should be adding similar features and support to the game.

This includes 4K support, uncapped frame rates, Ultra-Wide Monitor Support for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, and performance-boosting technologies like NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. Users should also be able to tweak settings like Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, and more.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store, with more details set to arrive ahead of the game's release. Watch the trailer above for your first look at the game, which features 4K 60 FPS gameplay.