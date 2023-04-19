Google's Pixel Fold detailed as launch window all but confirmed

Google's Pixel Fold is now just around the corner with CNBC reporting that it'll cost around the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 after its announcement in May.

The foldable market is about to get one more player with Google about to enter the fray. It'll do that with the much-rumored Pixel Fold, a phone that is now expected to be announced in May and then go on sale in June.

We'd already been told by leaker Jon Prosser those particular details, with June 27 the big date for when the phone will be available. It's also thought to go up for pre-order on Google's website on May 10 and then with partners and carriers on May 30. Now, another report appears to back that up while sharing some specifications as well.

This latest report comes via CNBC and Jennifer Elias who claims to have seen internal communications that confirm the plans to announce the Pixel Fold at Google I/O on May 10. The report goes on to say that the phone will have the most durable hinge of all the available foldable while costing around $1700. That's around the same price as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and sits right at where Prosser had also suggested as well.

CNBC's report goes on, saying that the phone will weigh 10oz and be heavier than the Samsung competition as a result. That will be thanks, in part, to the larger battery that will last around 24 hours - or up to 72 hours when low power mode is engaged.

In terms of displays, a 5.8-inch external display is tipped while a 7.6-inch display will live on the inside. A Tensor G2 chip will be responsible for powering the whole thing, the same chip that is already used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and is also expected to be used in the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a is Google's more budget Pixel and will also be announced at the same event, leaks suggest. The phone will also apparently be available to order the same day with availability kicking in the following day on May 11.

Google's entry into the foldable market is an important one but it also highlights the lack of Apple in a space that continues to grow. There are few rumors of Apple working on a foldable iPhone to date. In fact, Apple is thought to favor a foldable tablet or even MacBook rather than an iPhone, although it's possible that the focus could change once the company's rumors AR/VR headset is announced. That's expected to take place at WWDC in June, possibly opening some bandwidth for Apple to work on something altogether more bendy.