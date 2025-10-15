Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold explodes during test, warning issued for owners

TL;DR: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold failed durability tests, bending catastrophically at the antenna line and causing battery short-circuit explosions. Despite Google's claims of extreme durability and dust proofing, the foldable smartphone proved fragile and unsafe, with a high risk of fracture and thermal runaway during use.

A Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has exploded in the hands of a hardware reviewer who says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the weakest foldable smartphone they have ever tested, and they have tested every mainstream smartphone released over the last ten years.

The king of smartphone durability tests, JerryRigEverything, has got his hands on a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and as with every smartphone the hardware reviewer has put under the spotlight, he ran it through his suite of durability tests. However, when it was time to do the iconic bend test, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold failed catastrophically, bending at the antenna line, and making the 10 Pro Fold unusable.

Notably, the YouTuber is challenging Google's claim that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is "Extremely Durable," and that it's "dustproof," which was proven not to be the case after dirt was sprinkled over the hinge, and then heard cracking under the pressure of the device folding open and closed. As for the exploding battery, the YouTuber explained the lithium battery is made up of long sheets of foil that are wrapped around each other, and the electrodes are separated so the battery doesn't short out.

However, in this instance, when the Pixel 10 Pro Fold fractured along the antenna line under the bend test the layers of the battery pinched together, creating a short circuit, resulting in an uncontrolled thermal reaction until all energy within the battery is expelled.

The YouTuber doesn't recommend anyone place the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in their back pocket unless it's folded shut, as there is a chance it will fracture along the antenna line, and the same thermal runaway, or exploding battery situation will occur.