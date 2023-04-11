Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.62 with Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode is finally here

Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode has arrived in Patch 1.62 for Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt Red states that it'll need at least a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to run.

After being announced alongside the GeForce RTX 4090, the fully path-traced Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode has arrived in Patch 1.62 for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077's Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, image credit: Digital Foundry.

Patch 1.62 for Cyberpunk 2077 has just dropped, bringing the highly anticipated Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode to the game, which presents a full ray-traced experience via path tracing for all lighting effects and things like shadows and reflections.

"We're proud of it," writes CD Projekt Red in the update. "It pushes the boundaries of what's possible in technology. However, because it is so new and fundamentally different from what we've been using so far, we know it's not going to be perfect from the start, and players might experience some issues - that's why we've decided to call it a Technology Preview."

And with that, CDPR outlines the steep hardware requirements for the new mode, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series (4070 Ti and up) graphics card with DLSS 3 or a GeForce RTX 3090 to play at 1080p, 30 fps. Yeah, it's steep stuff, though it's to be expected based on how demanding path tracing is on hardware. It's definitely strange to see a visual setting limited to only a handful of GPU models.

Still, those with GPUs with at least 8GB of VRAM will have access to the Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode via Cyberpunk 2077's Photo Mode, which will leverage GPU hardware to render a single frame. This is excellent news as Cyberpunk 2077's Photo Mode is one of the best out there, and no doubt this will lead to some stunning shots. The latest patch also brings Intel XeSS support to the game alongside the AI-based anti-aliasing of NVIDIA DLAA.

Full release notes are below.