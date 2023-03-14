Apple iPhone 15 Pro could be way faster than its predecessor

Leaked benchmarks suggest a seriously fast iPhone 15 Pro, but we have to be careful here and consider the sources of this spillage.

The iPhone 15 Pro could be a super-speedy smartphone if freshly leaked benchmarks prove to be correct.

The Geekbench 6 benchmarks come from Revegnus on Twitter, who notes that they unearthed them over at Chinese forum Weibo. (Sadly, there's no direct link to the purported results in the Geekbench database).

The benchmarks show the A17 Bionic chip, which will power the iPhone 15 Pro, hitting a score of 3,019 points in single-core and 7,860 for multi-core performance. That's incredibly fast for a smartphone, and if true, it'd be a massive leap in speed for the next-gen Apple handset.

Of course, we need to be skeptical of any leak, and there's good reason to add a heap of extra caution with this one. Weibo is one of the shakier sources out there, and this hasn't been flagged up by the one of the better-known Apple leakers on Twitter, either.

That doesn't mean it isn't true, of course, but this rumored level of progress is eye-opening to say the least. As Apple Insider, which spotted this, points out, the A16 SoC in the iPhone 14 Pro offered 10% better performance than its predecessor, and if true, this would mean the iPhone 15 Pro seriously ups that ante with a 20% boost in performance.

Is that conceivable? It's certainly pushing the boundaries of believability, but it's not so outlandish that we can simply rule it out right here and now.

What we'll need to see, however, is further leaks that indicate a significant jump in performance for the next-gen iPhone, and those should come soon enough - if this piece of spillage isn't fabricated.

The jury is still very much out regarding the veracity of this one, then, but it's an exciting hint of the kind of performance that the iPhone 15 Pro could be packing.

We've also recently heard that the iPhone 15 Pro may beef up its RAM to 8GB (an increase from 6GB with the current Pro model), so this isn't the only indication that Apple intends to ramp up performance with its next-gen offering.