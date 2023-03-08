Elon Musk apologizes then deletes tweet roasting disabled Twitter employee

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has entered into a heated exchange with a Twitter employee over his role at the company and the amount of value he has/was providing.

The storm of tweets began yesterday when Twitter user "Halli" asked about their employment status at Twitter after not hearing a response from the company for over 9 days. Halli publicly tagged Elon Musk in a series of tweets that explained that access to his computer was cut off, along with approximately 200 other Twitter employees, and that Twitter's HR department wasn't able to confirm if they were an employee or not. After thousands of retweets on that post, Musk replied by asking what "work" Halli had been doing at Twitter.

The thread continued, and Musk approved of Halli's request to break confidentiality on explaining what they were doing at the company, which resulted in Musk firing back with rebuttal questions asking specifically about the work and the value it provided Twitter. Additionally, Musk wrote that Halli "did no actual work", and claimed that "his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm." Musk then added, "Can't say I have a lot of respect for that," while posting a link to the video found below.

Things took a turn when Daniel Houghton, a former colleague of Halli's, replied to Musk's comments urging him that there was some kind of misunderstanding with the information he heard about Halli, while vouching for his work ethic, humility, and overall value. Houghton's comment convinced Musk to directly reach out to Halli via videocall, where all of the details were hashed out.

Musk then followed up with another reply, publicly apologizing to Hallis for his misunderstanding of his situation, saying that his assumptions were based on things that he was told that he later found out to be untrue, "in some cases true, but not meaningful".

Halli's Twitter rampage didn't stop there as the in-limbo Twitter employee explained his health situation publicly by writing in several Tweets that he began using a wheelchair when he was 25 years old after he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

The court of public opinion appears seemingly divided on Musk's knee-jerk reaction to Halli, with some Musk fans praising the Twitter CEO's public apology, while others ridiculing him for jumping to so many conclusions about Halli's situation and the overall value he brought to the company.

