All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Google's AI chatbot makes a mistake that cost $100 billion

Google's unveiling of its new AI chatbot, poised to revolutionize Google Search, has caused parent company Alphabet to lose $100 billion in market value.

Google's AI chatbot makes a mistake that cost $100 billion
Published
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

It was only a few days ago Google unveiled its ChatGPT competitor called Bard, but the reveal came at a hefty price as it cost its parent company $100 billion.

Google's AI chatbot makes a mistake that cost $100 billion 665
Open Gallery 2

The $100 billion was lost on Wednesday after trading hours when Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, lost $100 billion in market value. The downward spiral of share prices came after Google unveiled its AI chatbot Bard, as investors feared that Google was going to lose search engine market share to Microsoft-owned competing search engine Bing. Notably, Google's announcement didn't specify a release date for its Bard chatbot, while a day before, Microsoft unveiled its new Bing-powered by an upgraded version of the technology underpinning OpenAI's extremely popular ChatGPT.

Google's announcement has been seen as sloppy and a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft adopting ChatGPT into its search engine. To back this point up, Reuters reported that Google's marketing material for Bard contained a vital error. Bard was asked, "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?" and the answer the AI provided was, "JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system," which is factually incorrect.

NASA confirms via its website that the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope captured the very first image of an exoplanet, a planet outside of our solar system, in 2004. Notably, a Google spokesperson commented on the error and said its presence highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process. Adding, Google will be launching the Trusted Tester program that will provide the company with feedback on the responses that will be combined with feedback from internal tests.

It's obvious there is now a race between Microsoft and Google for who can develop and implement the best AI system into their search engines, and judging from Microsoft's announcements, it seems Bing is winning the race - at least for now. Google has multiple AI projects it's currently developing behind closed doors, but now that Microsoft has made the first move, the company is preparing to open those doors to the public. However, judging by what Google has done so far and the lack of an official date for when public testing will begin, it seems the company is playing catch-up to Microsoft.

If you are interested in reading more about the AI race, check out the below links, where Microsoft's new Bing search engine is discussed more thoroughly and what Google's Bard has to offer.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$85.95
$85.95$85.95$85.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2023 at 12:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, exoplanets.nasa.gov, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.