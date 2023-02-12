Elon Musk says the recent UFO sightings are his alien friends

Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said, 'don't worry,' the recent UFO spottings by military personnel are just some of his friends.

Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to comment on the recent unknown objects showing up in American airspace.

Officials began having concerns about objects entering US airspace when a Chinese weather balloon made its way toward the US off the coast of South Carolina. China claimed the weather balloon was for civilian operations only and didn't have any intelligence capabilities. President Biden ordered the removal of the weather balloon, and it was promptly shot down by an F-22 aircraft. The wreckage was recovered, and according to the Pentagon, the balloon had many devices that were capable of geolocating communications.

A week later, officials detected an unknown object off the coast of Alaska, which resulted in military personnel dispatching fighter jets to inspect the radar anomaly. As with the spy weather balloon, Biden ordered the Alaskan object to be brought down and recovered. According to the Pentagon, the Alaskan object was much smaller than the Chinese weather balloon, and its shape was more similar to a car than a balloon. Additionally, the object was operating at approximately 40,000 feet and posed a risk to civilian air traffic, hence the decision to bring it down.

Pilots that flew alongside the Alaskan object gave differing reports when they got back to base. Some pilots claimed the object interfered with their aircraft's sensors, while others didn't. Furthermore, a portion of pilots reported the object didn't have an obvious method of propulsion, meaning they weren't able to determine how it was staying airborne. It was determined that the object was unmanned, unable to maneuver, and didn't resemble any known aircraft.

The day after the Alaskan object incident, another object was detected in Canadian airspace, and after a discussion between President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it was decided that the object posed a risk to civilian air traffic and needed to be brought down. An American fighter jet was dispatched the object was brought down. Canadian military officials are currently conducting a recovery mission for the wreckage in hopes of determining the object's purpose and place of origin.

Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to poke some fun at the whole situation, writing that people shouldn't worry about the recently detected unknown objects entering American and Canadian airspace as they are just Musk's alien friends "stopping by". At the moment, officials haven't said anything about the origin of any of the detected objects as there is simply not enough known about the situation.