GTA 6 won't cost $100 but it could be made with AI, former Rockstar dev says

Another former Rockstar Games developer says that the studio won't charge $100 for Grand Theft Auto 6...but the big-budget sequel could be crafted using AI.

Speculation says that GTA 6 could end up being the world's first $100 video game. While it's possible that Rockstar could release a $100 version of GTA 6, such as a deluxe edition, multiple industry figures don't believe GTA 6 will cost $100 by default. Instead, the popular belief is that GTA 6 will be priced at the new $70 industry standard and that Rockstar will instead rely on GTA Online's microtransaction revenues to augment post-launch sales. This seems like the more likely path, seeing as GTA Online typically earns $100 million every quarter, per our Grand Theft Auto franchise earnings analysis.

Now we have another former Rockstar developer weighing in to discuss GTA 6's price, with previous technical director Obbe Vermeij sharing that he doesn't believe Rockstar will charge $100 for the new game. That being said, GTA 6 is seen as one of the most expensive video games to produce in history with an estimated budget of $2 billion, and Vermeij believes Rockstar will heavily use AI in the production of the game in a bid to reduce costs and automate some of the more tedious tasks.

In a recent interview with GamesHub, Vermeij shared some very in-depth thoughts about how Rockstar could be using artificial intelligence to help with GTA 6's development while also touching upon some of the core aspects of the studio's business: