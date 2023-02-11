All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US fighter jet shoots down UFO invading Canadian airspace, officials confirm

United States President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have ordered the removal of a UFO invading Canadian air space.

Published
2 minutes & 0 seconds read time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to announce that he ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that was violating Canadian air space on Saturday, February 11.

The object that was invading Canadian air space was similar to the object that was taken down by another F22 aircraft on Friday, in the regard that officials weren't able to determine exactly what it was. According to reports, President Biden and Trudeau spoke on Saturday afternoon about the object and emphasized the importance of recovering what was left of the about to determine more details about its purpose and origin. So, what was the object?

Officially, there is no specific description of the object - at the moment. According to Canada's defense secretary, Anita Anand, the object appeared to have a cylindrical shape and was smaller than the Chinese spy balloon that was brought down by US military a week ago. Notably, the unknown object was detected on Saturday evening by Pentagon officials, which promptly dispatched American fighter jets that were later accompanied by Canadian fighter jets to monitor and track the object.

An F-22 aircraft fired the same type of Sidewinder air-to-air missile that brought down the Alaskan object and the Chinese spy balloon. According to Trudeau's Twitter post Canadian military are in the process of recovering the wreckage of the object in hopes of being able to analyze the remains to determine a purpose.

Biden administration officials have said that despite the many theories floating around about the origin of the objects, there is still a great deal unknown about them, making it impossible to classify anything specifically. However, reports state that officials are leaning toward possible surveillance operations by foreign powers, weather balloons, or other airborne clutter being the source of the recent objects.

Anita Anand said that the object was flying at 40,000 feet and posed a risk to civilian air traffic. Additionally, Anand refused to speculate if the object that was shown down in Canadian air space came from China, saying that it would be "prudent" for her to comment on the origin of the object before a thorough analysis is conducted.

When asked why an American warplane shot down the object and not a Canadian air craft, Anand said that the two nations dealt with the threat together and that the importance of this moment should not be underestimated.

If you are interested in reading more about the recent UFO sightings and take downs, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, edition.cnn.com, usnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

