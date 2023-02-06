MSI launches its first two Radeon RX 7000 GPUs with the 7900 XTX for $1099

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI's first Radeon RX 7000 GPUs have hit retail in the US, with Gaming Trio models for both the 7900 XTX and 7900 XT available now.

2 minutes & 31 seconds read time

MSI's first Radeon RX 7000 GPUs have hit the US retail market, with the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic listed for USD 1099.99 on Newegg and the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic listed for USD 949.99. In terms of cooling, these feature custom designs separate from AMD reference designs, namely MSI's recognizable Gaming Trio design.

Similar in look and feel to the Gaming Trio designs seen in MSI's Radeon 6000 GPUs, both cards use MSI's TRI FROZR 2 thermal system with TORX FAN 4.0 technology, enhanced PCB materials, and an anti-bend backplate. Interestingly both cards feature a 2.5-slot design as opposed to the more prominent real estate we've seen in high-end GPUs of late. Both cards also feature 3 x 8-pin power connectors, so there might be room to overclock manually.

Here are the specs for the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic.

MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic

    Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING TRIO CLASSIC 24G

  • INTERFACE: PCI Express Gen 4
  • STREAM PROCESSORS: 6144 Units
  • CORE CLOCKS: Boost: Up to 2500 MHz, Game: Up to 2300 MHz
  • MEMORY SPEED: 20 Gbps
  • MEMORY: 24GB GDDR6
  • MEMORY BUS: 384-bit
  • OUTPUT: DisplayPort x3 (up to v2.1), HDMI 2.1 x1
  • POWER CONSUMPTION: 355 W
  • POWER CONNECTORS: 8-pin x 3
  • RECOMMENDED PSU: 800W
  • CARD DIMENSION (MM): 325 x 141 x 56 mm
  • WEIGHT (CARD / PACKAGE): 1628g / 2358g

Here are the specs for the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic.

MSI Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic

    Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING TRIO CLASSIC 20G

  • INTERFACE: PCI Express Gen 4
  • STREAM PROCESSORS: 5376 Units
  • CORE CLOCKS: Boost: Up to 2400 MHz, Game: Up to 2000 MHz
  • MEMORY SPEED: 20 Gbps
  • MEMORY: 20GB GDDR6
  • MEMORY BUS: 320-bit
  • OUTPUT: DisplayPort x3 (up to v2.1), HDMI 2.1 x1
  • POWER CONSUMPTION: 315 W
  • POWER CONNECTORS: 8-pin x 3
  • RECOMMENDED PSU: 750W
  • CARD DIMENSION (MM): 325 x 141 x 56 mm
  • WEIGHT (CARD / PACKAGE): 1618g / 2348g

The MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic and Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic represent the flagship models in AMD's new RDNA 3-powered GPU range. You can find the Newegg links below.

