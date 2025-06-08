MSI Afterburner is adding support for 'RDNA 4' Radeon GPUs like the 9070 XT

MSI Afterburner is adding support for RDNA 4 GPUs like the Radeon RX 9070 XT soon. Does this mean MSI will return to making Radeon GPUs?

TL;DR: MSI has limited its desktop GPU lineup to GeForce RTX, skipping AMD’s RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 Series for 2025. However, MSI Afterburner will soon offer unofficial support for RDNA 4 GPUs, enhancing customization for Radeon gamers even though there are no official MSI RDNA 4 GPU releases. MSI has limited its desktop GPU lineup to GeForce RTX, skipping AMD’s RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 Series for 2025. However, MSI Afterburner will soon offer unofficial support for RDNA 4 GPUs, enhancing customization for Radeon gamers even though there are no official MSI RDNA 4 GPU releases.

MSI only released a handful of GPUs for AMD's RDNA 3 generation, led by the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio. And with the company deciding to skip the RDNA 4 generation entirely, with no Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs from the company currently announced or on track for release in 2025, by the looks of it, MSI's desktop GPU business is exclusively GeForce RTX.

MSI Afterburner will add support for RDNA 4 GPUs in an upcoming Beta release.

Regarding tinkering with GPU settings, overclocking, and undervolting, MSI Afterburner is one of the go-to third-party apps for PC gamers. And there's some good news for RDNA 4 gamers, as based on a new post from one of the developers (via Guru3D forums), MSI Afterburner is set to get unofficial support for RDNA 4 GPU architecture in an upcoming Beta release.

According to the post, the developer will use a PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT to add RDNA 4 support. As there are no official MSI GPUs for the RDNA 4 flagship, the developer sourced a Radeon RX 9070 XT on their own to support the popular GPU customization and optimization app.

MSI Afterburner adding support for RDNA 4 GPUs might sound like MSI is planning to release and launch a Radeon RX 9070 XT or Radeon RX 9060 XT, but that's probably wishful thinking. MSI and the developer behind Afterburner have more of a sponsor and publisher arrangement for the software, with the main development handled by Alexey Nicolaychuk, also known as Unwinder.

We'd love to see MSI release some desktop RDNA 4 GPUs, as the company's GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up is full of impressive designs. The good news is that the company hasn't abandoned Radeon. At Computex 2025, we saw the new MSI Claw 8, powered by AMD's latest Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip with integrated Radeon 890M graphics. Perhaps this will pave the way for a return of new desktop Radeon GPUs from the company.

Either way, RDNA 4 early adopters can look forward to getting MSI Afterburner support in an upcoming update.