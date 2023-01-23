All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple's long-rumored AR and VR headset will function as a Mac second screen

Apple is set to debut its mixed reality headset sometime later this year, and its AR/VR combo sounds interesting to say the least.

Apple's long-rumored AR and VR headset will function as a Mac second screen
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Apple has been working on a mixed-reality VR/AR headset for many years, and reports are emerging that it will finally be released sometime in 2023. The word is that it will support both VR and AR and be able to toggle between the two modes, the former being a sort of extended display for Mac - and even a virtual big-screen cinema that will pair with Apple TV+.

Apple's long-rumored AR and VR headset will function as a Mac second screen 01
Open Gallery 2

The headset will be a familiar experience for those in the Apple ecosystem, with a UI and presentation described as "IOS-like," with a home screen and app icons similar to what's found on an iPhone and iPad.

Unlike other VR headsets, it won't ship with a controller but instead use a mix of eye and hand-tracking (via external cameras) alongside supporting traditional mouse and keyboard input on the Mac. With eye tracking, you'll be able to look at something on-screen and then use a gesture to interact with it. The headset can switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), so the former will overlay virtual objects onto the wearer's surroundings.

The Apple TV+ integration sounds interesting, as Apple will offer an official virtual cinema to watch content on its streaming platform in environments modeled after deserts and even outer space. Productivity-wise, it's expected that there will be FaceTime support alongside Apple apps like Safari, Photos, Apple Music, and so on. There'll be an air-typing feature though this might not be ready in time for launch.

According to the reports, the headset will likely be sold as the Apple Reality Pro and launch at around USD 3000. As it hasn't been officially announced, it's expected that Apple will showcase the new device at a dedicated event and then set up interactive demonstrations at Apple Store locations.

Buy at Amazon

2022 Apple TV 4K Wi??'Fi with 64GB Storage (3rd Generation)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$124.05
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2023 at 9:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.