All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING: Best Buy has good news and bad news for consumers

Scientists invent new wild drone that can fly 'forever'

A group of researchers has designed a drone that is capable of using high-energy laser beams to keep the drone airborne 'forever'.

Scientists invent new wild drone that can fly 'forever'
Published Jan 10, 2023 6:04 AM CST
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

A team of researchers has designed a drone that they claim can stay airborne "forever", according to a recent report from The South China Morning Post.

Scientists invent new wild drone that can fly 'forever' 02
Open Gallery 2

The team of researchers is from Northwestern Polytechnical University located in China, and according to reports, the team has designed a drone that uses high-energy laser systems to continuously charges its battery. Engineers outfitted the drone with a photoelectric conversation module which converts light energy into electricity that is then fed into the drone's battery pack.

Typically, laser systems are used to zap drones out of the air, but this system would essentially be the opposite as laser systems would be able to lock onto the drone and keep it charged from a great distance. In order to put the drone and the laser system to the test, the team of researchers developed an algorithm specifically designed to track the drone, and after performing tests, the team reported the laser system was able to effectively track the drone across various environments, lighting conditions and weather conditions.

"Highlights of the research are 24-hour intelligent vision tracking system and the autonomous long-range energy replenishment for ODD," the team wrote.

Additionally, the tested system included automatic dynamic laser intensity tuning, which was successful in increasing and decreasing the laser intensity based on the proximity of the drone relative to the laser system.

Researchers reported that the system successfully increased laser intensity when the drone was at greater distances and decreased intensity when it was closer. Furthermore, the team behind the project reported details of a protection algorithm that is designed to adjust the laser beam's intensity when an object gets in the path of the laser.

Notably, the team didn't reveal any specific details on how far the laser system is capable of reaching and how much it costs to keep a high-energy laser beam running over the course of a day. However, the team believes this technology could be used for covert military operations, traffic control, security, rescue in disaster-stricken environments, and contactless logistics.

Additionally, there is also the problem of needing multiple high-energy laser systems to track a fleet of these drones, which quickly leads to a ramping up in price. Lastly, there is the issue of not knowing the potential risks of running a high-energy laser across regions of land.

Buy at Amazon

MakeMeChic Men's Casual Letter Print Long Sleeve

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2023 at 4:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, scmp.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.