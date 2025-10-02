Amazon's Luna cloud gaming will focus on 'social party games' and Snoop Dogg

TL;DR: Amazon Luna is relaunching as a cloud gaming platform focused on social party games playable via smartphones, featuring a new GameNight section with 25 titles like Courtroom Chaos and popular board games. Prime members get free access, alongside a rotating library of blockbuster and indie games, enhancing family-friendly gaming experiences.

When it comes to cloud gaming, which involves streaming games over a network to a wide range of devices, the two names that consistently come up regarding game support, features, and overall quality are NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming. Other services exist, like Amazon Luna (which is available for Prime members), which is relaunching as a cloud gaming platform "for everyone."

This means that, in addition to being able to stream modern titles like EA SPORTS FC 25, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, and Fortnite, Amazon Luna is being "completely redesigned and reimagined" to support a renewed focus on social party games that don't require traditional hardware, such as a controller, to play.

These new cloud-gaming experiences will be located in a new section called GameNight, which will feature a collection of these "social party games" where your smartphone serves as the controller. "All GameNight games are designed to be played together with family and friends for maximum laughter and connection," Amazon writes in the announcement.

The big launch title for the new service is set to be Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, which is described as "a human‑built, AI‑powered improv courtroom game where players invent outrageous characters, spin wild stories, and do whatever it takes to defend their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg."

GameNight will feature around 25 games at launch, with the list including popular mobile and board games like Angry Birds, Draw & Guess, Exploding Kittens, Flappy Golf Party, Taboo, Ticket to Ride, and Clue. Alongside GameNight, which will be free for all Prime members, a rotating library of 50 or so traditional blockbuster and indie games will also be available to play - including Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Dave the Diver, and TopSpin 2K25.

"Prime has always been about making life simpler, more entertaining, and more affordable. Luna builds on that promise with a fresh take on gaming experiences to play with family and friends," Amazon Luna GM Jeff Gattis said. "And this is just the beginning. With advances in AI and cloud technology, we see opportunities to create entirely new kinds of games - experiences that were never possible before. We have an incredible pipeline of games in the works and can't wait for you to play and experience the all-new Luna for yourself later this year."