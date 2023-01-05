Sabrent reveals USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH)

The folks at Sabrent truly don't sleep, with their latest product reveal being a new KVM switch that might look simple, but it packs the usual rocket-style punch from the company... introducing the new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH).

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH) lets users share a mouse, keyboard, and even dual displays through the USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH) with up to 4K 60Hz through mirror or extended display modes. You can even dock it easily to charge up your USB-C devices at up to 60W through USB Power Delivery (USB-PD).

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH)

There are even some LED indicators for power, input, and power statuses so you can keep an eye on what's going on while there's control at your fingertips with a single switch at the end of a flexible, one-meter tether. Sabrent has included not one but two one-meter USB Type-C to Type-C cables, too.

There's also the added benefit of an ABS plastic mounting bracket so that user can place their Sabrent USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH) exactly where they want it to be. The company has designed the USB-CKDH to make your life easier while increasing productivity with minimal fuss, all in a sleek package. No more clutter with cables, as you can have a KVM switch yet enjoy the functionality of plugging everything into it, including device charging (that USB-PD, yo).

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH)

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH) can control two computers or devices -- laptops and more -- with a single mouse and keyboard through its two included USB-A 2.0 ports, output to one or two monitors through two USB-C inputs, and two HDMI outputs. Better yet, you can charge one or both devices through Power Delivery at up to 60W each.

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH)

As for the display output function, you can both mirror and extend your displays as the functionality is provided through the DisplayPort Alt Mode (DP Alt) for compatible hosts with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports. Both of these can drive displays at up to 4K 60Hz.

Switching between your PCs is incredibly simple, so much so that it's just as easy as a single button press. Sabrent includes the switch, which is attached by a one-meter integrated cable that makes things even easier if they weren't already. Input, output, and power statuses are easy to see with six LEDs so you can eyeball it from a distance.

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH)

In the box, you've got everything you need with the USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery: two one-meter USB Type-C to Type-C cables, and an ABS bracket so you can wall mount -- or desk mount -- it for the ultimate in convenience.

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH)

Sabrent's new USB Type-C Dual KVM Switch with Power Delivery (USB-CKDH) and its video output is compatible with any source that packs DP Alt mode support, while the company recommends Windows 10 or macOS 10.0 or higher. Devices must be compatible with USB Power Delivery (PD) for charging.