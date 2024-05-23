SABRENT's new USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for the ROG Ally stays connected while you game

The new Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for the ASUS ROG Ally is portable, affordable, and plug and play - and keeps you gaming.

If you've got an ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld, you might want to check out the new Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub, which expands the device's on-the-go capabilities for just $16.99 USD.

Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for the ASUS ROG Ally, image credit: Sabrent.

It connects to the ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port on the top of the handheld, giving you immediate USB expansion options with up to 100W USB-C upstream power delivery.

The Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub connects to the ROG Ally and includes two USB-A ports for connecting additional portable storage to the handheld or an extra device like a keyboard or mouse. In fact, as a powerful Windows 11 gaming handheld, you can connect a USB controller to play with the ROG Ally on a desk or table - like the Switch with detached JoyCons.

The upstream USB-C port connects to the Ally at up to 5Gbps speed (or USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) for fast data transfer and charging. Although it has been designed to clip onto the ROG Ally, the hub also supports macOS and Linux systems. Best of all, no setup or drivers are required; it's pure plug-andplay goodness from Sabrent.

Naturally, the physical design matches the white-colored ROG Ally gaming handheld, and its compact size is designed to fit snugly onto the handheld without affecting its portability.

The Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for ASUS ROG Ally (HB-ROAY) is available now via Amazon.