Patriot's MD330 storage hub lets you connect a monitor, access storage, charge your phone

Patriot Memory's impressive MD330 storage hub has 3-in-1 functionality: connects a monitor, access built-in storage, and charge your phone all at once.

Patriot's MD330 storage hub lets you connect a monitor, access storage, charge your phone
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Patriot Memory's MD330 Storage Hub is a compact, industry-first device combining 4K HDMI display output, up to 1TB high-speed storage, and 100W USB-C fast charging. Its 3-in-1 functionality enables seamless screen mirroring, data access, and power delivery in a lightweight, plug-and-play design ideal for mobile productivity.

Patriot Memory showcased its product stacks at CES 2026, with an interesting little storage hub that fits in your hand, but can output a display from your phone, act as storage, and even charge all in the same fits-in-your-palm size. Check it out:

Patriot's MD330 storage hub lets you connect a monitor, access storage, charge your phone 03
3

The Patriot MD330 Storage Hub is an industry-first design that combines 4K display output over HDMI, USB-C PC 3.0 fast-charging, and built-in storage into a small compact device. Providing users with Projection + Storage + Power, the MD330 provides up to 100W of USB-C power delivery, up to 1TB of on-board storage, and the ability to output to a monitor or TV using HDMI.

Patriot had an Android smartphone in their suite, with the MD330 storage hub plugged in, playing PUBG but using a monitor as their display, and not the actual display on the smartphone. It's pretty wild, as the MD330 is also up to 1TB of storage on-the-go.

  • 3-in-1 Functionality - Connect a monitor, access built-in storage, and charge your device all at once.
  • Integrated Storage - Up to 1TB of high-speed onboard storage for files, media, and backups.
  • Stunning 4K HDMI Output - Enjoy crystal-clear visuals on external displays.
  • Fast Charging Ready - Supports USB-C PD 3.0 charging up to 100W for laptops, tablets, and phones.
  • Flexible Display Options - Mirror or extend your screen with ease.
  • Featherlight Design - Ultra-portable at just 21g, perfect for travel and on-the-go setups.
  • Plug & Play Compatibility - No drivers needed; works seamlessly across a wide range of devices
Patriot's MD330 storage hub lets you connect a monitor, access storage, charge your phone 02
3

Here you can see the HDMI port and USB-C PD port, ready for outputting your smartphone to a display, and charging it at the same time thanks to 100W of power flowing through it.

Thank you to our major CES 2026 sponsors!
ASRockGIGABYTEKIOXIAMSIPatriot MemoryXPG

For more CES 2026 news coverage, check out our hub for the latest stories.