Patriot's MD330 storage hub lets you connect a monitor, access storage, charge your phone

TL;DR: Patriot Memory's MD330 Storage Hub is a compact, industry-first device combining 4K HDMI display output, up to 1TB high-speed storage, and 100W USB-C fast charging. Its 3-in-1 functionality enables seamless screen mirroring, data access, and power delivery in a lightweight, plug-and-play design ideal for mobile productivity.

Patriot Memory showcased its product stacks at CES 2026, with an interesting little storage hub that fits in your hand, but can output a display from your phone, act as storage, and even charge all in the same fits-in-your-palm size. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Patriot MD330 Storage Hub is an industry-first design that combines 4K display output over HDMI, USB-C PC 3.0 fast-charging, and built-in storage into a small compact device. Providing users with Projection + Storage + Power, the MD330 provides up to 100W of USB-C power delivery, up to 1TB of on-board storage, and the ability to output to a monitor or TV using HDMI.

Patriot had an Android smartphone in their suite, with the MD330 storage hub plugged in, playing PUBG but using a monitor as their display, and not the actual display on the smartphone. It's pretty wild, as the MD330 is also up to 1TB of storage on-the-go.

3-in-1 Functionality - Connect a monitor, access built-in storage, and charge your device all at once.

- Connect a monitor, access built-in storage, and charge your device all at once. Integrated Storage - Up to 1TB of high-speed onboard storage for files, media, and backups.

- Up to 1TB of high-speed onboard storage for files, media, and backups. Stunning 4K HDMI Output - Enjoy crystal-clear visuals on external displays.

- Enjoy crystal-clear visuals on external displays. Fast Charging Ready - Supports USB-C PD 3.0 charging up to 100W for laptops, tablets, and phones.

- Supports USB-C PD 3.0 charging up to 100W for laptops, tablets, and phones. Flexible Display Options - Mirror or extend your screen with ease.

- Mirror or extend your screen with ease. Featherlight Design - Ultra-portable at just 21g, perfect for travel and on-the-go setups.

- Ultra-portable at just 21g, perfect for travel and on-the-go setups. Plug & Play Compatibility - No drivers needed; works seamlessly across a wide range of devices

3

Here you can see the HDMI port and USB-C PD port, ready for outputting your smartphone to a display, and charging it at the same time thanks to 100W of power flowing through it.