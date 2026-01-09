Patriot's MD330 storage hub lets you connect a monitor, access storage, charge your phone

Patriot Memory showcased its product stacks at CES 2026, with an interesting little storage hub that fits in your hand, but can output a display from your phone, act as storage, and even charge all in the same fits-in-your-palm size. Check it out:
The Patriot MD330 Storage Hub is an industry-first design that combines 4K display output over HDMI, USB-C PC 3.0 fast-charging, and built-in storage into a small compact device. Providing users with Projection + Storage + Power, the MD330 provides up to 100W of USB-C power delivery, up to 1TB of on-board storage, and the ability to output to a monitor or TV using HDMI.
Patriot had an Android smartphone in their suite, with the MD330 storage hub plugged in, playing PUBG but using a monitor as their display, and not the actual display on the smartphone. It's pretty wild, as the MD330 is also up to 1TB of storage on-the-go.
- Read more: Patriot shows off next-gen SO-DIMMs and new MD330 storage hub with up to 1TB storage, USB-C
- Read more: Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: can charge 5 laptops at once, even your e-bike
- 3-in-1 Functionality - Connect a monitor, access built-in storage, and charge your device all at once.
- Integrated Storage - Up to 1TB of high-speed onboard storage for files, media, and backups.
- Stunning 4K HDMI Output - Enjoy crystal-clear visuals on external displays.
- Fast Charging Ready - Supports USB-C PD 3.0 charging up to 100W for laptops, tablets, and phones.
- Flexible Display Options - Mirror or extend your screen with ease.
- Featherlight Design - Ultra-portable at just 21g, perfect for travel and on-the-go setups.
- Plug & Play Compatibility - No drivers needed; works seamlessly across a wide range of devices
Here you can see the HDMI port and USB-C PD port, ready for outputting your smartphone to a display, and charging it at the same time thanks to 100W of power flowing through it.