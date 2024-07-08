Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck will amplify your portable gaming

Sabrent's USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Valve's portable Steam Deck has 5Gbps USB 3.1 ports, dual USB-A ports, PD charging, and a compact design.

If you own one of Valve's portable Steam Deck gaming handhelds, then the Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is a form-fitted, easy-to-use USB hub design for both the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED portable gaming systems.

We've got 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 USB Type-C upstream support, extending the deck with its dual USB-A downstream ports, as well as a Type-C port that can be used to both power, and charge the Steam Deck through USB PD 3.0 charging.

Sabrent has been listening to gamers' feedback with the Type-C downstream port, a popular feature from the company's Steam Deck Dock (the DS-SD6P), which is included with the new USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub.

The port can act as a downstream port for other devices, not just the Steam Deck, and the Hub will work with various operating systems for multi-boot, a non-stock OS, or even non-Deck devices, while being plug-and-play.

  • The Deck's Best Friend: This is a form-fitted, USB-C hub designed for Valve's Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED portable gaming systems. Plug and go with this small but powerful essential hub for your favorite devices.
  • USB and PD: This hub has a 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) upstream Type-C connection with dual downstream USB-A ports. The final Type-C port is designed for up to (PD3.0) of power delivery but can also conveniently serve as an additional downstream port.
  • Simply Plug-and-Play: This hub is plug-and-play with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, including SteamOS. This allows it to work with non-stock OSes, multi-boot setups, and non-Deck USB-C host devices.
  • Sleek and Portable: This lightweight hub is sleek and designed for portability. It fits the Steam Deck perfectly while taking up minimal space, allowing you to game on your own time in your own way - anywhere you'd like.
Buy at Amazon

SABRENT USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck (HB-STDK)

$29.99
