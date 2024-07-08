Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub for Steam Deck will amplify your portable gaming

If you own one of Valve's portable Steam Deck gaming handhelds, then the Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is a form-fitted, easy-to-use USB hub design for both the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED portable gaming systems.
We've got 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 USB Type-C upstream support, extending the deck with its dual USB-A downstream ports, as well as a Type-C port that can be used to both power, and charge the Steam Deck through USB PD 3.0 charging.
Sabrent has been listening to gamers' feedback with the Type-C downstream port, a popular feature from the company's Steam Deck Dock (the DS-SD6P), which is included with the new USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub.
The port can act as a downstream port for other devices, not just the Steam Deck, and the Hub will work with various operating systems for multi-boot, a non-stock OS, or even non-Deck devices, while being plug-and-play.
