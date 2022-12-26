Intel shelves Raja Koduri, out of the GPU unit, back to Chief Architect position

Intel has announced that its former boss of the AXG graphics division will be shelved, moving back to his previous role as Intel Chief Architect... a sign that the GPU division of Intel is in serious trouble.

Raja Koduri left AMD and its Radeon Technologies Group (RTG) back in 2017, joining Intel as Chief Architect and then moving into the role of the head of a newly-created Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG). But now, Intel has split AXG into two divisions -- data center and gaming GPUs -- downgrading Koduri to Chief Architect once more.

Intel has said that its AXG division changes will "accelerate and scale their impact and drive go-to-market strategies with a unified voice to customers". The staff at Intel's AXG division that were in charge of creating consumer GPUs will now be moving onto the client computing group, which creates GPU designs for laptops and other products.

AXG staffers that were creating GPUs for the data center will be moving onto the Intel data center and artificial intelligence (AI) divisions. Koduri will be moving onto his previous role as Intel Chief Architect, where the former RTG boss will be focusing his talents across the CPU, GPU, AI, and accelerating high priority technical programs, according to Intel and its statement to the press.

Intel has struggled big time with Koduri steering the GPU division at Intel, missing multiple launch windows for its Arc GPU, which has been muddled with issues in every form imaginable. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is wanting to turn things around, pushing Intel into a leader in manufacturing technology, and more.

Koduri tweeted recently that he had surgery on his back in India recently, and will be staying in the country for another 3-4 weeks for recovery. Perfect timing considering the gigantic shifts at Chipzilla back on US soil, however we wish him the best in his recovery from surgery. I'm sure he's enjoying some nice ice cream over in India during his recovery.

Intel said in a statement: "Discrete graphics and accelerated computing are critical growth engines for Intel. We are evolving our structure to accelerate and scale their impact and drive go-to-market strategies with a unified voice to customers".